Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

EYEN stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $51,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

