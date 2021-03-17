Extreme Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 627 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,106% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.