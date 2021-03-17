Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.00. Exterran shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 8,688 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

