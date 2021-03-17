Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $19.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

STAY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:STAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

