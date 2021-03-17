eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $906,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,588,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,463,140.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $18,595,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,463,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $9,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

