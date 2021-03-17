Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 32.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

