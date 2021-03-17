Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 8,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $89,544.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,944.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,601 shares of company stock worth $2,251,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XGN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

