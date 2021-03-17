Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected numbers. Robust top-line growth in the quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues were driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, which is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in the precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry. Yet, rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a huge bottom-line pressure which has resulted in net loss for the quarter. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. However, it expected a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues, raising apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after purchasing an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

