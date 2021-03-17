Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 11th total of 340,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 241,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,941. The company has a market cap of $122.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.

In other news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 276,278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

