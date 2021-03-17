Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.