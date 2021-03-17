Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.