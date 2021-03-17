Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Up 13.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) traded up 13.6% during trading on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.57. 202,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 272,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $723.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

