Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,552,324 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

