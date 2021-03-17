EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Shares of EDRY opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

