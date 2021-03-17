Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 10,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

