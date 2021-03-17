EtherGem Trading Up 22% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $366,992.50 and approximately $7,143.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00055296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.49 or 0.00663242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

