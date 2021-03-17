Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.98

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 7329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $713.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,991 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

