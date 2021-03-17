Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.05

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 14631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

