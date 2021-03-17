Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 2,362,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,748. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.