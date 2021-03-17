Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nova Leap Health Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nova Leap Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Nova Leap Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

CVE:NLH opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.97 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58. Nova Leap Health has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

