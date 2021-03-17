Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQH. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

