Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Isabelle Farella Sells 303 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$137.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.47. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$146.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

