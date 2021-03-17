Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

