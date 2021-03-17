Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 605 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

