Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

