Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

