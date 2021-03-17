Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AZN opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

