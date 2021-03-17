Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

VRTS stock opened at $257.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $270.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.