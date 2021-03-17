EOS (EOS) Price Tops $3.96 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00007150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,910,904 coins and its circulating supply is 951,410,491 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

