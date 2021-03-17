Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.21

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $269.21 and last traded at $265.95, with a volume of 3522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,121,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

