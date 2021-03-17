Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.13 and last traded at $174.16. 3,378,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,268,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.
A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
