Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.13 and last traded at $174.16. 3,378,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,268,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

