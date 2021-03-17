Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$61.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$35.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

