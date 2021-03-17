EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.08

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $102.08, with a volume of 1938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.25.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.