Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.