Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit Sells 25,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00.

ERII traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 1,102,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERII. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $3,612,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

