Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.11

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 394991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

In other news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

