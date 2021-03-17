Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ECIA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Encision has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.97.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

