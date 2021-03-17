EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,276,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,359 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in EMX Royalty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 40,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 92,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,614. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

