Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT Raised to $44.00 at Desjardins

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Desjardins from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMLAF. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMLAF opened at $30.78 on Monday. Empire has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.