Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. Empire has a one year low of C$24.30 and a one year high of C$40.87. The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.50.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.