Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 77% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $254,845.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 345.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 117.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

