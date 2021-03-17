Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Element Solutions worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

ESI stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.