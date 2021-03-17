Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 11th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELDN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

