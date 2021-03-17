Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.65. 10,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,890. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.