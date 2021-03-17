Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is Permanens Capital L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,620 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,130. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.