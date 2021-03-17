Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Evan Loh Sells 2,000 Shares

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Evan Loh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $20,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EIGR opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). Analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.