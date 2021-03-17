eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

EGAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 128,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.28 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

