Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 7,630 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 465.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,091.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,689.24 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,187.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

