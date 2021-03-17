Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

EC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of EC opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

