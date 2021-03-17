Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Gap Down to $27.25

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.36), but opened at GBX 26 ($0.34). Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 25.55 ($0.33), with a volume of 214,490 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

